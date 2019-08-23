[WATCH] Elderly woman sustains burns in Qormi apartment fire

Washing machine fire leads to gas cylinder explosion

An elderly woman sustained burns and had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out at her Qormi apartment.

The accident happened at around 12.25pm in Triq Ġuże Galea. Residents reported hearing an explosion coming from the first-floor apartment.

Sources said the fire is believed to have started from the washing machine and spread to a nearby gas cylinder.

Firefighters on site confirmed that a resident was injured by the flames. An ambulance took the woman to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.