[WATCH] Elderly woman sustains burns in Qormi apartment fire

Fire is believed to have started from washing machine and spread to nearby gas cylinder

karl_azzopardi
23 August 2019, 2:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Neighbours heard an explosion coming from the first-floor apartment where a gas cylinder (inset) is believed to have burst into flames that spread from a burning washing machine. (Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday)
Washing machine fire leads to gas cylinder explosion

An elderly woman sustained burns and had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out at her Qormi apartment.

The accident happened at around 12.25pm in Triq Ġuże Galea. Residents reported hearing an explosion coming from the first-floor apartment.

Sources said the fire is believed to have started from the washing machine and spread to a nearby gas cylinder.

Firefighters on site confirmed that a resident was injured by the flames. An ambulance took the woman to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
