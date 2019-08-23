[WATCH] Elderly woman sustains burns in Qormi apartment fire
Fire is believed to have started from washing machine and spread to nearby gas cylinder
Washing machine fire leads to gas cylinder explosion
An elderly woman sustained burns and had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out at her Qormi apartment.
The accident happened at around 12.25pm in Triq Ġuże Galea. Residents reported hearing an explosion coming from the first-floor apartment.
Sources said the fire is believed to have started from the washing machine and spread to a nearby gas cylinder.
Firefighters on site confirmed that a resident was injured by the flames. An ambulance took the woman to hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.
More in National