PN accuses government of ‘interfering’ in MFSA’s operations

The Nationalist Party (PN) has accused the government of interfering in the MFSA’s operations, after it was reported that a former official had been compensated €150,000 for early retirement, before taking up a post with another government agency.

Earlier this week it was reported that the MFSA’s former Human Resources Director had been “encouraged” to opt for yearly retirement, receiving a payout of €150,000 in return.

According to the report, published in the Sunday Times of Malta, the former director was then employed with the Registry of Companies Agency, which was, up until recently, a part of the MFSA.

The Nationalist Party noted that report had not been denied by the MFSA, and agency it said was “supposedly safeguarding the public interest”.

“Likewise, the Minister of Finance has remained silent on the misuse of public funds,” the PN said.

The party said it “fully condemns this abusive and improper practice, that has been permitted and accepted by an authority that is meant to be responsible for ensuring financial integrity”.

It said that the government needed to stop “interfering” in the MFSA’s operations, if it is to be able to act diligently.

“The financial services industry needs the relevant authorities’ reputation to be restored in order to ensure the industry’s relevance and sustainability,” the PN said.