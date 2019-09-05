Graziella Attard Previ and Alessia Psaila Zammit to represent PN on ‘democracy committee’

The Nationalist Party has nominated Graziella Attard Previ and Alessia Psaila Zammit to the Technical Committee for the Advancement of Representative Democracy.

The party said in a statement on Thursday that the party was committed to participating in the strengthening of the country’s democracy and to working for increased equality.

PN leader Adrian Delia noted that the party had participated in the public consultation on the proposals put forward by the government for a more equal parliamentary representation and would continue participating through its two representatives on the committee.

Delia said that both Psaila Zammit and Attard Previ had the professional and political experience to contribute to the committee on behalf of the Opposition.

Attard Previ is a social worker and University of Malta graduate who has been working in a children’s home for the past 17 years. She is currently reading for a Masters degree in Social Policy and has been the president of the PN’s Equal Opportunities Forum since 2014.

Psaila Zammit is a lawyer by profession with also holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics, banking and finance, a Bachelor’s degree in theatre studies, a Masters in Business Administration and a Masters in bioethics. Psaila Zammit has been active in politics for the past 15 years, the PN said.

The committee was established in June last year and was criticised by the Opposition, which said it had only found out about it through a notice in government gazette.

The proposed mechanism through which the government hopes to increase gender equality in parliament was developed by the committee.

