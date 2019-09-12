menu

Proposed changes to Ta’ Qali planning policy published

The review of the policy seeks to designate the site as a ‘quality commercial destination’

yannick_pace
12 September 2019, 3:38pm
by Yannick Pace
The area the government would like to see converted into a quality commercial destination
The area the government would like to see converted into a quality commercial destination

The Planning Authority has published a number of proposed policy changes related to an area in Ta’ Qali which the government hopes to convert into a quality commercial destination.  

In a statement on Thursday, the authority said that the area, which is adjacent to the Malta National Park is “presently and inappropriately” designated as an industrial area.

“The primary scope behind this partial review is to designate the site, characterized by mixed uses, as a quality commercial destination through sustainable architectural and urban design, with adequate infrastructure provision,” the PA said.

It said the new area will “purposefully mitigate against the negative impact that the current uses are having on the character of the surrounding area, particularly the formal and informal recreational area”.

The amended policy is proposing that the site, which is accessible from Vjal l-Istadjum Nazzjonali and Triq l-Idwart, will only permit land uses including, “supermarkets, medical clinics, educational facilities, offices, retail outlets, storage and distribution facilities and food and drink outlets”.

READ MORE: Ta’ Qali re-zoning for four-storey developments

The proposed policy stipulates that any new development on the perimeter of the site area facing the area outside the development zone will need to have a facade height of not more than eight metres, while development on the perimeter of the site facing the United States Embassy and the carpark will need to have a facade height of not more than 11 metres.

The overall height for the entire site will be subject to a Visual Impact Assessment on views to and from the Mdina promontory, the Area of High Landscape Value and the embassy site.

“Mitigation measures identified in this assessment may require limitations on the allowable heights of buildings,” the Planning Authority said.

Furthermore, it said that the introduction of green infrastructure measures, like the use of sustainable building materials, design incorporating passive environmental control and the integration of carbon-reduction measures would be favourably considered under the revised policy.  

A planning again contribution of €25 per sq.m of new gross developable floor space permitted within the site is also being proposed, with the funds being directed towards the upgrading of recreational facilities and other environmental initiatives within the Ta’ Qali National Park.

Interested parties may download the proposed amended policy framework from the Planning Authority’s website.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
Proposed changes to Ta’ Qali planning policy published
National

Proposed changes to Ta’ Qali planning policy published
Yannick Pace
Children of same-sex couples often feel invisible in the classroom
National

Children of same-sex couples often feel invisible in the classroom
Laura Calleja
Updated | Moneyval: Malta must step up investigation and prosecution of money laundering
National

Updated | Moneyval: Malta must step up investigation and prosecution of money laundering
Matthew Vella
Social groups critical of PN’s opposition to new rent law provisions
National

Social groups critical of PN’s opposition to new rent law provisions
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.