Ta’ Qali re-zoning for four-storey developments

The government is seeking to change the zoning of an area at Ta’ Qali which presently includes the Big Mat DIY store and a brick plant belonging to Attard Bros, to allow a four-storey high (17.5m) commercial development.

Development in this area is presently limited to a height of 10 metres.

The Planning Authority has launched a public consultation on the proposed change to planning rules, after being requested to do so by the government.

The justification given by government is that existing industrial activities are having a negative impact on the character of the area, particularly on the recreational area.

Newly-proposed amendments to the Ta’ Qali Action Plan foresee that the area is re-zoned to permit developments such as offices, retail outlets and food and drink establishments. Presently in this area permission can only be given for storage and light industry.

The policy review seeks to “mitigate any adverse impacts” from the re-designation of the site by stipulating that new development shall be terraced to the heights of the existing US embassy for buildings on the perimeter of the site facing the same embassy.

In this area facing Mdina, heights of buildings contiguous to the areas outside development zones, shall be kept at 10m with a stepping effect to 17.5m.

A substantial part of the site presently includes the Attard Bros brick plant. Although the area is presently zoned for industrial development, the Big Mat establishment was issued with a permit in 2014 because the showroom and office space were deemed to occupy a smaller percentage of the whole site belonging to Attard Bros. In 2016 Attard Bros presented an application to extend the retail establishment which is still pending.