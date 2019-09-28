menu

Winning €1.62 million Superstar jackpot ticket bought in Swieqi

This was the first time that the jackpot had been won in the year since its introduction last year

28 September 2019, 10:42am
by MaltaToday Staff
The lucky winner bought a ticket from Swieqi
Maltco’s Superstar jackpot lottery has been won for the first time ever, on its first birthday.

The national lottery operator had introduced the Friday draw exactly one year ago.

In a statement, Maltco said that the €1,620,000.00 jackpot ticket had been purchased from Swieqi.

The winning numbers are: 28 – 14 – 23 – 8 – 30

 

 

