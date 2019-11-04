Johann Buttigieg to be made CEO of Malta Tourism Authority

The outgoing executive chairman of the Planning Authority, Johann Buttigieg, will be the next chief executive officer of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Buttigieg will now be taking over a substantial portion of the work carried out by executive chairman Gavin Gulia, who will now be chairman of the MTA board.

Buttigieg stepped down from his role two weeks ago upon “mutual consent” with the Labour government. He had already made it clear he would only consider an executive move into tourism or health.

Johann Buttigieg had been at the helm of the Planning Authority since 2013, implementing the Muscat’s administration policy to ‘demerger’ the PA from its environmental arm, as well as implement speedier regularisations for planning illegalities, and devise new planning rules to extend Malta’s development ambitions.

But just a few weeks ago, Buttigieg was faced with criticism from inside government over allegations of sensitive leaks originating from inside the PA over controversial planning permits on specific projects.

Debilitated by his frigid relationship with transport and planning minister Ian Borg, Buttigieg said he would terminate his employment but would consider taking up a high-level post at a government agency – preferably at the MTA or Mater Dei.

Buttigieg was appointed CEO of the Planning Authority in 2013, before presiding over its demerger and appointed as its executive chairman.

Buttigieg was earning a basic salary of €83,324, topped up with a €7,000 car allowance, chauffeur, paid fuel and car service, as well as a fully expensed mobile phone and €600 home telephone and internet allowance, and a membership fee in a professional body. Buttigieg was also eligible for a 15% performance bonus at the end of the year that brings his salary up to over €95,000 annually – one of the highest salaries paid to government officials.