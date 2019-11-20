menu

[WATCH] Prime Minister has to tell us what he is going to do with Keith Schembri – Adrian Delia

The Nationalist Party leader says Prime Minister has to shoulder political responsibility but stops short of calling for Keith Schembri’s resignation

kurt_sansone
20 November 2019, 2:06pm
by Kurt Sansone
Opposition leader Adrian Delia
Adrian Delia has called on the Prime Minister to shoulder political responsibility and tell the country what he is going to do with Keith Schembri.

In his first reaction after the arrest of Yorgen Fenech, who has been indicated as “a person of interest” in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation, Delia said he will refrain from drawing any conclusions on the criminal investigation.

The PN leader called for prudence at this “difficult and delicate moment for the country” to ensure that the search for truth takes its course and justice is done.

However, Delia said political conclusions had to be drawn over the connections between Yorgen Fenech – who Delia called out by his name – and Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

“The Prime Minister has political responsibility to shoulder and tell us what he is going to do when today, in the office next to his there is Keith Schembri,” Delia said.

The PN leader stopped short of calling for Schembri’s resignation.

Delia was speaking in a recorded video message from Zagreb, where he is attending a summit of the European People’s Party.

Delia said he asked his entourage to make arrangements for him to return back to Malta at the earliest possible given the latest developments.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
