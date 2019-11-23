Protestors to demonstrate outside Parliament on Monday

Protesters will gather in Valletta for the third time in a week on Monday, in a demonstration that follows the arrest of the former Tumas CEO Yorgen Fenech as a person of interest in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The demonstration will be held in front of parliament on Monday November 25 at 6pm and is being fronted by civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice.

Organisers have urged anyone attending to bring placards, pots and pans, brooms, whistles, an umbrella and a pillow.

It will be the third such event held since Wednesday, when Fenech was arrested.

A first protest got heated when demonstrators prevented the justice minster’s car from exiting Parliament square.

A second demonstration was held on Friday outside the Prime Minister’s office in Castille, drawing a larger crowd that ran into the thousands.

Activists say the Prime Minister must step down to ensure justice in the murder investigation and argue that by steadfastly defending his chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi ever since they were revealed to have opened secret offshore companies while in office, he has made his own position untenable.