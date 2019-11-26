[WATCH] Police turn up at Keith Schembri’s Mellieħa villa

Police turn up at Keith Schembri's Mellieha home

Police have turned up at the villa complex in Mellieħa where Keith Schembri lives.

Two unmarked white vehicles, including a van, were accompanied to the villa by a police car from the Qawra police station.

The two vehicles entered the basement car park of the villa complex and after a few minutes, the police car left the scene.

MaltaToday understands that the two unmarked vehicles were carrying police from the forensic unit but the information could not be corroborated. Speculation making the rounds earlier that the police were taking out furniture from Schembri's house was untrue.

Schembri was called in for questioning this morning by the police after his name was indicated by Yorgen Fenech, the businessman who is being held in relation to Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.

It is unclear what the police are questioning Schembri about.

The Prime Minister this morning announced Schembri's resignation from chief of staff.