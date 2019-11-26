Yorgen Fenech out on police bail as murder investigation continues

Businessman Yorgen Fenech has been given police bail after the 48-hour time window for his arrest came to an end just after 3pm.

Fenech has so far not been charged and given that police investigations into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are continuing, he was given police bail. The information was communicated by the police.

The police said Fenech remains under “strict police surveillance”.

Fenech is a person of interest in the Caruana Galizia murder case and was arrested last week as he tried to leave Malta on his yacht.

It is believed that Fenech mentioned the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri by name as being linked to at least one corrupt deal.

Schembri has been questioned throughout the day and at one point accompanied police who turned up at his villa in Mellieħa.

It is not yet clear on what Schembri is being questioned.

He resigned his public post early in the day, leading to a political cascade that saw Konrad Mizzi resign from minister and Chris Cardona suspending himself.