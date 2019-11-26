Greens: Labour has abused its electoral mandate, dissolve parliament

The Maltese Green Party has called for the dissolution of Parliament and called for early general elections to take place.

“The Labour Party should shoulder its political responsibility as it has abused its electoral mandate and was not capable of withstanding the criminality around and within it,” Altenattiva Demokratika chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said. “This electoral mandate should now be returned to the Maltese electorate through the dissolution of Parliament and early general elections in order that the Maltese people will be in a position to elect afresh its representatives who will not betray the mandate received.”

The resignation earlier today of Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi had been long awaited as their name had continuously cropped up within the context of the worst corruption cases, Cacopardo said.

“The auto-suspension of Minister Chris Cardona is not enough: he should resign or else be dismissed immediately within the context of the police criminal investigations currently in hand.

“The mentioning of Keith Schembri, the right-hand man of the Prime Minister, within the context of the criminal investigation of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia is a very serious matter. It has a direct impact on the whole Government but more so on the Prime Minister as Head of Government.

“It is not yet clear as to what direct knowledge the Prime Minister had as to the involvement of those around him as to the criminal activities currently being investigated. It is however undisputed that all of these had his protection for which he has to shoulder political responsibility. He should resign from office immediately.”