[WATCH] Valletta brought to a standstill as protestors demand justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia

Valletta was brought to a standstill by angry protests this evening as hundreds of protesters blocked roads, calling for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Security was incredibly tight tonight, with triple barriers lining the approaches to parliament and Castille. “Get out, out, out, out!” “Justice!” “Corrupt!” “The Prime Minister is a clown” were among the chants by the heaving crowd.

The protest began in front of parliament, before a large contingent of protestors got up and left for Castille, only to find the road barricaded.

They staged an impromptu sit in, in the middle of the road near the war memorial, instead. Even bus passengers were stranded.

The Maltese police set up barricades in Freedom Square in a bid to detract protestors from getting too close to the House of Representatives.

The police created a huge space on Freedom Square that would have prevented demonstrators from convening in large groups outside Parliament.

On Tuesday, thousands of protestors thronged outside the parliament building in protest at the Labour administration after the arrest of chief of staff Keith Schembri in connection with the investigation on the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

[WATCH] ‘Killers, out! Prison!’. Thousands demand Joseph Muscat step down

The barricades have been moved at least 15 metres away from a first rack of barriers set up on the perimeter of the House of Representatives.

This is the fifth protest to take place since the arrest of Tumas magnate Yorgen Fenech.