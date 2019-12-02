[WATCH] Clifton Grima and Karol Aquilina come to blows

menu

The MPs were filmed shoving each other, before people calmed the situation down

karl_azzopardi
2 December 2019, 6:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi
PN MP Karol Aquilina and PL MP Clifton Grima
Labour MP Clifton Grima and Nationalist MP Karol Aqulina had a physical conformation outside parliament on Monday.

The MPs couldn’t leave the parliament building as they were blocked by protestors.

The opposing MPs were filmed by journalists shoving each other.

People surrounding the two MPs quickly calmed the situation, before it escalated even further.

The two were seen shaking hands shortly after.

