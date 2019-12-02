[WATCH] Clifton Grima and Karol Aquilina come to blows

Clifton Grima and Karol Aquilina come to blows

Labour MP Clifton Grima and Nationalist MP Karol Aqulina had a physical conformation outside parliament on Monday.

The MPs couldn’t leave the parliament building as they were blocked by protestors.

The opposing MPs were filmed by journalists shoving each other.

People surrounding the two MPs quickly calmed the situation, before it escalated even further.

The two were seen shaking hands shortly after.