Longest flyover in the Marsa Junction Project to be completed by end of the week

The longest flyover in the Marsa Junction Project is expected to be completed by the end of this week, eliminating the need for traffic lights in the area.

During an on-site visit, Transport Minister Ian Borg said the original plan was for the this flyover to be completed by end January 2020 but work continued at a sustained pace, making it possible, weather-permitting, to open the road section by the end of this week.

This will be the longest flyover out of the seven planned for the main junction that acts as a gateway to the south.

“We will be witnessing more tangible improvements in travelling times and air quality for thousands of people who live, work and visit the south of the country,” Borg said as he toured the site.

He added that Infrastructure Malta, a government agency, remains committed to implementing more important road projects like the Santa Lucija tunnels and the second phase of the Marsa-Hamrun bypass.

The Marsa Junction Project is being implemented with an investment of €70 million and includes more than 12 kilometres of new lanes which will pass separately over each other on three different levels, and which will create direct northbound and southbound connections between arterial roads that meet in the area.

The project will also introduce new facilities for alternative means of transport, such as pavements, pedestrian bridges, stops and lanes for buses, a park and ride area and landscaped areas with trees and plants, among other new infrastructural elements.