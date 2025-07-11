Maritime transport: A granular solution | Chris Bonett
Chris Bonett is Minister for transport, infrastructure and public works
When the Labour government re-entered office in 2022, a deep re-examination across all sectors was undertaken. This did not come from a vacuum; it was the impetus behind the party’s ambitious 2022 electoral campaign manifesto. In this regard, transport and infrastructure were no exception. Ambitious plans and consultation processes in government are crucial in shaping future action. However, it is implementation and enforcement that test the mettle. In government, quick-fixes are never an option. A restart during a five-year legislature is also not feasible. Instead, more favourable outcomes can be reached after a granular recalibration of what has already been done and what is at our fingertips.
If Occam’s Razor were to be used in this context, it would show us that we do not need to think outside the box when a workable solution is right in front of us. From my first month in office as minister, I have consistently held that one of our best, if not our most underrated, commodity is the sea around us. As an island, we are happy to accommodate yachts and cruises for leisure and holidays. Indeed, various means of sea transport already exist for essential services between islands and for tourism. But when it comes to making sea transport the obvious choice for commuters, how can we elevate its use? This was the question we sought to answer over the last few months.
The fast ferry service is testament to our vision’s unprecedented success. Indeed, Transport Malta’s data provides a promising insight, with over 440,000 Tallinja public transport cardholders using the Valletta-Sliema-Cottonera route. Considering this, we are adding an additional route to the fast-ferry service which will cover Sliema, Buġibba and Mġarr in Gozo for cardholders and ticket purchasers alike.
To prepare for this, we have recently inaugurated a new breakwater in Buġibba with a dual purpose: First, the breakwater will serve as an accessible point for commuters to access the ferry and second; we recognise that Buġibba is an essential spot for fisherman to dock their boats and vessels. We are not ignorant to the damage adverse weather conditions cause to fisher boats during the winter months, consequently impacting the livelihood of many. Past events such as Storm Helios have shown us that we must not wait for the calm after the storm to act. Rather, mitigating solutions must be devised well in advance to anticipate impending challenges. That is exactly what we are doing.
A continued focus on improving our sea transport would also go hand in hand with improving land transport. With continuous investment going into both means of transport, the Maltese public will not only have a choice based on quality and efficiency but also be incentivised and empowered to make choices that complement their daily commute and lives.