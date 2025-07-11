Turning the tide: Anchoring Malta’s future in marine research | Keith Azzopardi Tanti
Keith Azzopardi Tanti is Parliamentary secretary for youth research and innovation
Malta’s identity is inseparable from the sea. From the traditional fishing community of Marsaxlokk to the modern aquaculture and marine research hubs, the blue economy is part of our national lifeblood. It employs over 18,900 people and contributes more than €590 million annually; numbers that are only set to grow under this government’s forward-looking policies.
Leadership in blue and green transitions
This administration recognises that Malta must not only keep pace with Europe’s green and blue transitions, but must also lead them. That is why we are investing heavily in research and innovation through the government agency, Xjenza Malta, our national research and space policy development and programming arm. We want to ensure that Malta is, and remains, both competitive and sustainable.
Under the direction of this government, which has declared a national commitment to marine innovation, Xjenza Malta is delivering targeted support to Maltese researchers, enterprises and public entities to seize both national and EU-level opportunities in the blue economy.
One such effort, the BlueMissionMed Support Programme was launched earlier this year. It directly empowers local innovators through expert-led webinars and masterclasses, one-to-one mentoring for project development, national hackathons and innovation challenges, as well as a high-level MedBootCamp that links innovators to investors and pan-European networks. This initiative forms part of our contribution to the EU mission, Restore Our Ocean and Waters, placing Maltese expertise at the centre of Mediterranean innovation. We participate actively, but are also helping shape the European agenda.
Strategic investment in European partnerships
My government, through Xjenza Malta, contributes €500,000 annually to the Sustainable Blue Economy Partnership (SBEP) under Horizon Europe. This ensures our researchers are part of high-impact transnational consortia in fields like coastal resilience, digital ocean technology and blue bioresources. Malta also enjoys full membership in JPI Oceans, which puts us at the table where marine research priorities are set. Current areas of strategic focus include blue carbon for climate action, new freshwater sources, and assessing ecological impacts of marine artificial lighting. These efforts are not abstract, but translate into real, actionable projects that grow our economy, build resilience and protect our maritime heritage.
Malta is also expanding its reach through global partnerships with national impact. Our government supports the Sino-Malta Fund, which has channelled over €1.3 million into joint research with China on marine biodiversity, pollution mitigation and oceanographic modelling.
Seizing Horizon Europe opportunities
The EU’s recent calls under Horizon Europe Cluster 6 and the EU Mission: Restore Our Ocean and Waters also offer a strategic opportunity for Malta, with over €300 million for Cluster 6 topics and over €120 million specifically for Mission-related actions. These calls will support projects that restore marine ecosystems and reduce plastic pollution, establish protected ‘blue parks’ in key sea areas, promote green and digital technologies in fisheries and aquaculture, support innovation in coastal cities, ports and islands, and develop marine renewable energy and blue biotech solutions.
These achievements are not accidental, but are the result of this government’s clear and sustained commitment to research, innovation and sustainability. Through Xjenza Malta and a national strategy grounded in European alignment and global cooperation, we are actively delivering on our vision for a more resilient, innovative and prosperous Malta. The opportunities mentioned above are not distant, but are open to Maltese researchers, companies and organisations. Xjenza Malta is always there to provide step-by-step support at all stages thus ensuring our stakeholders have the tools and networks to succeed.
Join the journey towards Malta’s blue future
I hereby take the opportunity to encourage researchers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and even students to seize the moment to help shape Malta’s blue future by contacting Xjenza Malta to understand the available opportunities for funding. Let’s lead the change together.