[WATCH] Delia: PN is proposing ‘new blueprint for politics’

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has urged Maltese to rally to the flag and “forget Malta Tagħna Lkoll (Malta belongs to us all) and instead think of Malta Aħna Lkoll (Malta is all of us).”

Delia was interviewed on NET TV this morning, telling presenter Angelo Micallef that the country was going through “particular, extraordinary, circumstances.”

The PN was proposing a new blueprint for politics which was “impartial, honest, democratic and just,” Delia said.

“There was a time when we had said Malta was sick and needed medicine. Right now Malta is not sick, it is broken…almost irremediably so. What is needed? What is broken?” he asked.

He accused the current Government of breaking what it found when it moved in.

“What was the poison that allowed a number of individuals to seize a party and a government and lead to government tools being used, not for the common good or the good of the party but for a few individuals?” he asked.

The Prime Minister was right to bow to the mounting pressure from all sides and take a step back, he said. “Now suddenly the tone has changed and we have the two main contenders agreeing on the issues of the Police Commissioner, the AG and the Vitals Global Healthcare deal.”

But Delia pointed out that both of them were in government with the Prime Minister, despite their overnight about-turn, from saying they had blind confidence in the Commissioner of Police to saying that they wanted to fire him.

“I don’t feel they truly believe this, but it is something related to convenience”

Delia was asked about a document issued last week, presented to the PN General Council yesterday.

He resolved to change the Nationalist party to reflect the things that are happening in it, he said. “We are publishing this document…I ask people to read it.” The document has 15 points and built on the PN’s previous work on good governance, he said.

Delia said Parliament should work for the people, instead of half of it waiting years to be elected before giving voice to that half’s proposals. Nobody should be above the law.

“So if someone buys half a dozen pastizzi without paying VAT he gets taken to court and then whoever participates in corruption running into the hundreds of millions of Euros, isn’t. Is that right? Does any Labourite want this? Is this what we want?”

Delia attacked, amongst other things, the practise of governments appointing “persons of trust,” who often do not merit the position they occupy, he said.

He said he wanted civil society to have a voice and have journalists and backbenchers feel free to criticise government.

“We are talking about a €2,000 million contract,” Delia said about the Vitals hospital deal. “They aren’t going to be given this because they are the best in the world…we don’t even know who owns Vitals. The biggest investment in our health was given to someone who didn’t have a single day of experience in medicine. Isn’t this theft?”

Delia said the people should give the government credit for what it achieved…but it was elected to do good and give an account of this to the people, but it should also see where it went wrong, admit the bad things it had done and all of those who did the wrong thing must pay for their actions.”

There was no constitutional blueprint for where we currently stand, he said. “Our forefathers had never thought of the situation where the government itself is corrupt. This is not a partisan document about an infrastructure of the institutions, the separation of powers…including the media as the fourth pillar in order to prevent this from happening again.”