BOV IT upgrade will affect some services

Bank of Valletta will be upgrading its IT systems at the end of the month, which will necessitate some temporary limitations to its services.

The limitations will apply from 27 December, 2019 at 12pm to 2 January, 2020 at 8:30am.

During the upgrade period between 27 December and the morning of 2 January, customers will be able to continue using their BOV cards and BOV Pay in the normal manner in retail stores, restaurants and all other outlets, locally, abroad and online.

In addition, cash withdrawals and balance enquiries will remain available from all BOV ATMs.

Customers may also withdraw cash from non-BOV ATMs including locally and abroad (normal charges apply).

The Customer Service Centre will be available for reporting lost or stolen cards and card fraud.

However, from 27 December 12pm to 2 January at 8:30am, all other services, including payments, BOV internet banking and BOV mobile banking will not be available due to the upgrade. BOV will also be closed for business on 30th and 31st December, and 1 January. Normal operations and banking services will resume as from the morning of 2 January.

Please see below for a comprehensive explanation of cut-off times and which services will be affected:

Friday, 27 December, 12pm:

The following services will be interrupted throughout the upgrade period: ATM services - deposits (cash and cheques), viewing of recent transactions, transfer between accounts, cheque book and deposit book orders through ATMs. The Nightsafe Deposit Facility will also be interrupted.

From 2pm, payments services through all channels (including payments through branches and internet banking) will also be interrupted throughout the upgrade period.

Saturday, 28 December:

Branches will close at 11am instead of 12:30pm

From 5pm, internet and mobile banking systems will be interrupted throughout the upgrade period.

Monday, 30 December to Wednesday 1 January:

BOV will be closed for business

Thursday, 2 January:

From 8:30am, BOV will be open for business and all normal services will resume.

BOV cards, BOV Pay and cash withdrawals from ATMs locally and abroad will remain available and operate normally throughout the whole upgrade period.

In a press statement on Monday, BOV said that the upgrade of its IT systems is a major process that requires the temporary suspension of normal business operations.

The bank apologised for the temporary interruption of its services and for any inconvenience caused to customers.

All details on cut-off times for the different services can be found on www.bov.com/content/upgrade.

Customers are encouraged to visit this page regularly for important updates. Customers may also call on +356 21 247822 or send an email to [email protected] for further information.