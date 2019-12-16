[WATCH] Adrian Delia intends publishing Egrant report after seeking advice

Adrian Delia is seeking advice on whether the Egrant report contains information that should not be published, saying there is nothing at law stopping him from releasing it.

The Opposition leader won the right to have a copy of the full report after the Appeal’s Court on Monday ruled in his favour.

Delia was handed the full report in the afternoon by the Attorney General.

The Egrant inquiry report was concluded in the summer of 2018 but only its conclusions were published. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who had asked for the inquiry, pledged to publish the full report but the AG advised against the move.

A full copy had been given to the Prime Minister and in court it emerged that various people in the OPM had access to the report.

Delia had claimed this was discriminatory because it put him as Opposition leader at a political disadvantage on a matter of public controversy.

In a statement on NET TV on Monday evening, Delia said the court’s ruling was a “victory for the people”.

He said that according to legal advice he had received there was nothing in the court ruling or at law that prevented him from publishing the full report.

“I am now seeking advice to determine whether there is anything in the report that should not be published and this to concur with the court’s ruling for judicious use of the report,” Delia said.

The Opposition leader said the court ruling meant that the Attorney General breached his constitutional rights when he refused to release the report, insisting this was not an error of judgement.

“His position is not tenable and he should resign,” Delia said.

Earlier in the day, the Office of the Prime Minister said Joseph Muscat had tasked the Law Commissioner to review the inquiry report and determine what can be published so as not to prejudice ongoing investigations and the personal data of individuals unconnected with the case.