Keith Schembri resigns from the Labour Party

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has resigned from the Labour Party.

In a letter to PL President Daniel Micallef, Schembri said that he was taking into account the messages on social media, calling for his immediate resignation.

Schembri posted the letter on his Facebook profile on Friday.

"I would like you to consider by membership in the Labour Party as terminated," Schembri wrote.

The former chief of staff said that he has always believed in the Labour movement and Joseph Muscat’s leadership and principles.

"You are and remain a Labourite not simply because you are a party member, as thousands of supporters can attest... I would never like my name to be used to cause division in the Labour Party," Schembri said.

He also said that he believed without reservations that the Labour movement can continue to generate and distribute wealth.

“The Labour Party has a bright future and will win more elections,” Schembri told the PL president.

Keith Schembri pledged his continued loyalty to the party, and said that he will always be there when it needed him.

Schembri added that he believed the truth will eventually emerge for everyone to see, "even by those who have already judged me on unfounded allegations".

On Friday morning, Labour Deputy Leader Chris Cardona called for Schembri’s dismissal, stating that the party must send a clear signal.

“Keith Schembri should be fired from the party immediately even if it is too late. The damage has been done but the party must send a clear signal - if not it will be an accomplice,” Cardona wrote in a Facebook post.

Cardona's call followed that of former PL secretary general Jason Micallef.

However, former Labour MP Deborah Schembri sprung to Schembri's defence, insisting that due process should be respected.