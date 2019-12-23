Update 2 | Nationwide power-cut hits Malta just two days before Christmas

Updated at 11am with Enemalta reaction

The massive power-cut that hit the Maltese islands just two days before Christmas was caused by a fault on the interconnector cable between Malta and Sicily, Enemalta said.

The statement was issued as the energy company started restoring electricity to various localities, some three hours after the blackout occurred at 7.15am.

"Our technical personnel are doing their utmost to restore the power supply in all locations affected in the shortest time possible," Enemalta said.

The company did not say what caused the damage. In earlier comments to MaltaToday, Energy Minister Joe Mizzi said the disruption was caused by a fault on the Sicily side of the interconnector. "The interconnector failed in Sicily, where there is bad weather, and this automatically leads to a knock-on effect because the power stations in Malta shut down as a precautionary measure. Enemalta should be giving a detailed explanation but they have gradually started returning power to strategic places," Mizzi had told this news portal.

The last nationwide power cut took place less than one month ago, when electricity was cut across Malta and Gozo just as ministers emerged from a turbulent Cabinet meeting.

That time, Enemalta had said that the reason for the power cut was a fault on the Sicilian side on the interconnection between Malta and Sicily.

Meanwhile, this morning's power cut has disrupted commercial activity and left hairdressers, beautificians and other small outlets with no option but to wait out the day and hope for a speedy return of electricity. Some shops did not even bother to open.