Malta battered by gale force winds from the northwest

Strong winds sweep over the islands as the Central Mediterranean receives lashing from the northwest

23 December 2019, 3:12pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Gale force winds from the northwest are expected to hit 35 knots as the Central Mediterranean is effected by low pressure over the Balkans (Source: Windfinder)
Gale force winds from the northwest are expected to persist over the Maltese islands as the Central Mediterranean is afflicted by a low-pressure system over the Balkans.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has warned that the strong winds are expected to persist throughout the day.

The forecast shows a force 7 to force 8 west northwest wind, veering to the northwest force 8, later this afternoon.

The sea is very rough with the air temperature clocking in at a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees.

According to Windfinder, a wind forecasting website, the wind is expected to peak at 35 knots at around 4pm, moderating slightly to 31 knots by 10pm.

