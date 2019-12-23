Malta battered by gale force winds from the northwest
Strong winds sweep over the islands as the Central Mediterranean receives lashing from the northwest
Gale force winds from the northwest are expected to persist over the Maltese islands as the Central Mediterranean is afflicted by a low-pressure system over the Balkans.
The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport has warned that the strong winds are expected to persist throughout the day.
The forecast shows a force 7 to force 8 west northwest wind, veering to the northwest force 8, later this afternoon.
The sea is very rough with the air temperature clocking in at a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees.
According to Windfinder, a wind forecasting website, the wind is expected to peak at 35 knots at around 4pm, moderating slightly to 31 knots by 10pm.