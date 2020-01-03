Woman suffers grievous injuries after car collides with parked trailer, overturns
The 36-year-old woman crashed her car at 5.40am in Tarxien
A 36-year-old woman from Żabbar sustained grievous injuries after crashing into a parked trailer on Friday morning, the police said.
The car she was driving, a Peugeot, overturned on impact.
The incident happened at 5.40am in Triq id-Dejma, Tarxien.
The woman is being treated for her grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.
