Woman suffers grievous injuries after car collides with parked trailer, overturns

A 36-year-old woman from Żabbar sustained grievous injuries after crashing into a parked trailer on Friday morning, the police said.

The car she was driving, a Peugeot, overturned on impact.

The incident happened at 5.40am in Triq id-Dejma, Tarxien.

The woman is being treated for her grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.