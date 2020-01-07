24 migrants arrested after Safi detention centre riot

A number of migrants residing at the Safi detention centre have been arrested after inciting a riot on Monday, the police said.

Rapid Intervention Officers were called to the detention centre at around 7.30pm on Monday, after a number of people were rioting.

The police said that a group of masked people were not obeying the instructions given by detention officials and were pulling out stone slabs from the building, and throwing them at officials.

Dormitories and the headquarters of detention officials were damaged during the riot.

The situation was returned to a state of normality after police officers intervened.

A medical team was also onsite to help those injured during the riot.

24 individuals were arrested and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Police investigations are ongoing, with the police stating that they could be arraigned later today.