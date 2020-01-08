menu

[WATCH] Nine treated for smoke inhalation after fire engulfs Marsa open centre

Around 400 migrants evacuated from Marsa open centre after fire broke out in largest dormitory • Nobody needed hospitalisation but nine people, including seven workers were treated on site for smoke inhalation

karl_azzopardi
8 January 2020, 1:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Smoke from the Marsa open centre engulfed the area. This photo was sent to us from a reader, who was at the Marsa sports ground.
Fire breaks out at Marsa open centre

Updated at 2.50pm with details

A fire that broke out in the largest dormitory at the Marsa migrant reception centre at around 1pm left no one injured but nine people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control by the Civil Protection Department after some 30 minutes but the flames caused thick plumes of smoke that were visible from various areas across Malta.

The nine people who were affected badly by the smoke were treated on site and no one required hospitalisation, a spokesperson for the police said. Seven of these are workers and two are resident migrants.

The dormitory where the fire broke out sustained severe damage.

Migrants resident at the centre were evacuated as the building was engulfed in thick smoke
Fire engines were on site to put out the flames
A number of police cars are outside the centre that had to be evacuated
The Marsa open centre hosts more than 400 migrants. Some of the residents who live in the living quarters unaffected by the fire, are being escorted back into the building.

Shelter has to be found for other migrants who resided in the stricken areas.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and have not excluded the possibility that it was ignited on purpose. No arrests have been made and a magisterial inquiry is underway.

Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted that emergency services were monitorring the situation at the Marsa open centre.

READ ALSO: PN MP jumps to wrong conclusion on Marsa open centre fire as he tries to score cheap political points

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
