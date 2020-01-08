[WATCH] Nine treated for smoke inhalation after fire engulfs Marsa open centre

Fire breaks out at Marsa open centre

Updated at 2.50pm with details

A fire that broke out in the largest dormitory at the Marsa migrant reception centre at around 1pm left no one injured but nine people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control by the Civil Protection Department after some 30 minutes but the flames caused thick plumes of smoke that were visible from various areas across Malta.

The nine people who were affected badly by the smoke were treated on site and no one required hospitalisation, a spokesperson for the police said. Seven of these are workers and two are resident migrants.

The dormitory where the fire broke out sustained severe damage.

The Marsa open centre hosts more than 400 migrants. Some of the residents who live in the living quarters unaffected by the fire, are being escorted back into the building.

Shelter has to be found for other migrants who resided in the stricken areas.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and have not excluded the possibility that it was ignited on purpose. No arrests have been made and a magisterial inquiry is underway.

Monitoring Marsa situation closely. Emergency services on site. No known casualities up to this point. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) January 8, 2020

Health Minister Chris Fearne tweeted that emergency services were monitorring the situation at the Marsa open centre.

