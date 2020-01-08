PN MP jumps to wrong conclusion on Marsa open centre fire as he tries to score cheap political points

Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi failed to get his facts right and took no time to blame the large plume of smoke in Marsa on the power station in a misguided Facebook post, which he later took down.

In a rushed attempt to get at government, Azzopardi posted a photo of the fumes that engulfed Albert Town in Marsa, accompanied by a snide remark taunting people who voted for the Labour Party with the remark: "Didn't he say that the cancer factory was closed? Applaud him now."

People who commented below the post pointed out to the MP that the fumes were coming from a fire that broke out at the Marsa open centre and had nothing to do with the power station. One News were quick to pick up the MPs post, pointing out how Azzopardi got it completely wrong.

Azzopardi has since removed the post, replacing it with news reports on the incident from different newsrooms.