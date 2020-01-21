Justyne Caruana promises to contest next election

Former Gozo minister Justyne Caruana said she will contest the next election and will continue with her parliamentary work.

In a Facebook post, the minister said, "I am 45 years old and I still have a lot more to offer to the people and the country. I will continue my work in parliament so that I will contest the next election and improve upon the majority in Gozo."

Caruana was forced to resign on Monday after media reports said that her husband, Silvio Valletta, went abroad with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to watch a football game between Liverpool and Chelsea in London.

She resigned just a few days after being re-instated as Gozo Minister when Robert Abela was elected Prime Minister.

Caruana thanked people for their messages of support and their solidarity "in this difficult time."

"I am proud of the work that I've done, work that, as the Prime Minister said, benefitted many people. I achieved results for Gozo that are unprecedented and that will continue to be enjoyed by many for many years," she said on Facebook.

A police investigation was launched into Silvio Valletta's relationship with the Tumas businessman, now charged with masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.