Police are investigating ex-deputy police chief Silvio Valletta

The police are investigating former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta following media reports of his relationship with Yorgen Fenech, charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"When it became aware of the allegations reported in the media, the police corps immediately launched an investigation. The investigation into Silvio Valletta on each allegation is still ongoing," a police statement on Tuesday read.

The police said that Valletta was "spoken to" at the police headquarters in Floriana on Monday evening. The investigations are ongoing.

Valletta travelled with Fenech to Kiev in May 2018 to watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid and then again in September 2018 to watch Liverpool take on Chelsea in Stamford Bridge in London.

The former deputy police chief confirmed that he had travelled with the businessman charged with masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, but alleged that he was unaware that Fenech was a murder suspect at the time.

The revelations forced Valletta's wife, former cabinet minister Justyne Caruana, to resign from her post as Gozo minister.