Coronavirus: United Kingdom announces lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a lockdown of the United Kingdom.

In an address, the UK PM said that the public will not be allowed to leave their homes except for a few specific reasons.

People will also not be allowed in groups of more than two people, with the UK government scrambling to enforce social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

All non-essential shops will close, as will outdoor gyms, kiosks and places of worship, except for funerals.

In the UK on Monday, the number of people who had died from the disease the virus causes increased by 54, totalling 355, among 6,650 Covid-19 cases.

