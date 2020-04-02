Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 50,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen to over 980,000, of whom more than 50,000 have died and 204,000 recovered.

In the US, the country with the most cases, 5,316 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since the start of the pandemic. The US has more than 226,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death toll in Spain - which has registered over 110,000 infections - has surpassed 10,000. On Thursday, Spain recorded 950 deaths, the highest number in a single day since the outbreak began.

Italy registered 760 deaths from coronavirus today, 33 more than on Wednesday, bringing the total to 13,915. The country has had over 115,000 cases since the outbreak started.

Earlier this week, Italy extended its total lockdown for another two weeks, as deaths in Europe’s worst hit country started to show initial signs of slowing down.