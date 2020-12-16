Biden to nominate Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to lead the Transportation Department.

Since Buttigieg's presidential bid ended back in March, speculation has circulated that Buttigieg, 38, would join the Biden administration.

Buttigieg had performed strongly in the first two contests, which took place in Iowa and New Hampshire.

If the nomination is approved, Buttigieg will lead an agency that will be key in carrying out Biden's efforts to re-energize US infrastructure, an area in which the Biden administration may find common ground with Republicans.

Buttigieg focused his campaign on passing the torch to leaders of a younger generation. He is the only presidential rival whom Biden has selected for a Cabinet position so far after having named Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate.

Buttigieg was previously touted to be the next ambassador to China.

Buttigieg would also be the first LGBTQ candidate nominated by the Biden administration, and if confirmed, the first LGBTQ cabinet secretary to be approved by Senate.