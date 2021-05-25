Bartolo and Lavrov discuss EU relations in Sochi meeting

Maltese foreign minister Evarist Bartolo and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have spoken in Sochi about the “hard times” that EU-Russian relations are going through.

Lavrov blamed EU sanctions in 2014 which he said were underining “the architecture of our interaction” for the cold relations between the bloc and Russia.

“We have reaffirmed our willingness to restore cooperation with the EU if it acts on the basis of mutual respect and parity without trying to enforce any unilateral preconditions on us,” Lavrov said.

The two sides exchanged views on the developments in the Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa, including Libya and the Syrian settlement. Lavrov briefed Bartolo on the efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran on the crisis in Syria, the so called Astana Framework.

Bartolo also told Lavrov that Malta is prepared to hand Libya a huge shipment of cash that was seized on the island two years ago. Around 1 billion Libyan Dinars in cash was confiscated as it transited through Malta in 2019 on its way to Libya. At the time Libya was caught in the middle of a violent civil conflict.

Bartolo said Malta was awaiting instructions from the Libyan authorities to release the massive haul of cash that was seized here a few years ago. The currency, some two containers full, was printed by a Russian state-owned printing press and was en route to military strongman Khalifa Haftar when it was seized. Haftar was at the time leading an offensive south of Tripoli.

Malta showed particular interest in the possibility of cooperation in the field of information security. “We really hope that the relevant agencies of our countries will establish contact and analyse the opportunities available in this sphere,” Lavrov said. “We have agreed to maintain dialogue between our foreign ministries and to coordinate the timeframe of the next round of consultations to be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and department directors.”

Talks with the Maltese side discussed bilateral relations, cooperation at multilateral organisations, and a number of interdepartmental memorandums in culture, sports, youth policy and healthcare that are ready for signing.

“We have agreed to promote the implementation of our plans when it comes to interparliamentary contacts. We will help boost our trade and economic ties, including by redoubling the efforts of the concerned agencies, economic operators and Russian regions. The Krasnodar Territory, Kemerovo and the Kaluga Region have displayed an interest in the establishment of partner relations with Malta, including in the field of the economy,” Lavrov said.

Russia called for the gradual relaunching of tourist exchanges, including in light of the resumption of regular Aeroflot flights to Malta starting.

“Russia values Malta’s neutral status formalised in its 1987 Constitution, and a peaceful, pragmatic, responsible and balanced foreign policy of the Maltese government,” Lavrov said.