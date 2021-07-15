Updated | Sicily introduces random rapid COVID tests on arrival for travellers from Malta

Updated on 16 July at 1:22pm

The Italian embassy in Malta has clarified that a legal notice introduced by the Sicilian regional government regarding COVID tests on travellers from Malta concerns rapid tests made upon arrival in the territory.

The embassy said that the Sicilian regional authorities felt the need to introduce random COVID-19 rapid tests for travellers arriving by air and sea from Malta following a rise in cases with the Delta variant. The tests will be carried out on travellers who are not in possession of the European Green Pass certificate or a negative test.

The clarification eases the concerns of travellers after initial reports, including those on this portal, spoke of obligatory tests for all travellers from Malta without specifying whether these were PCR or rapid tests.

The decision was announced by regional president Nello Musumeci earlier this week as Malta experiences a surge of COVID-19 cases.

All travellers from Malta or passing through Malta in the preceding 14 days could be required to take a rapid test upon arrival in Sicily.

The measure is expected to remain in force until 1 September.

In line with Italian national measures, testing is also obligatory for passengers arriving from India, Brazil, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.