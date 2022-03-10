Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK government

Chelsea football club owner and Russian citizen Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government.

Abramovich is one of eight Russian oligarchs who have had sanctions placed on them by UK ministers on Thursday.

Last week, Abramovich announced intentions to part ways with the London football club after almost 20 years, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government as part of attempts to crackdown on wealthy Russians with assets in the country.

In a statement he had said the decision was in the best interest of the club, with net proceeds from the sale to be donated to victims of war in Ukraine.

The sanctions will come into force before the sale of the football club, estimated to be worth around £3 billion. The decision to sanction Abramovich is likely to disrupt the football club's sale.

Abramovich will have his assets frozen under the move and will also face a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses and a travel ban.

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin's vicious assault on Ukraine,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.