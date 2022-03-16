Three EU prime ministers travel to Ukraine as Russia targets more apartment buildings in Kyiv

Three European Prime Minister’s travelled to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train on Tuesday evening as a show of support.

The prime ministers from Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

"We know that you're also fighting for our lives. You're not alone; our countries stand by your side," Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter after the meeting.

The politicians are the first leaders from the west to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Europe would never be the same if it lost Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Twitter that "devastating" sanctions against Russia had been discussed, including the "recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism".

Zelenskyy is set to address the US Congress on Wednesday by video stream, the second such address in the past month.

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine in the aftermath of Zelenskyy's speech.

Russia continues its assault on Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said that the city of Zaporizhzhia, which has been serving as a safe haven for thousands of people fleeing the port city of Mariupol, came under fire from Russian forces on Wednesday.

Zaporizhzhia is situated some 230 kilometres northwest of Mariupol, which aid agencies say is facing a humanitarian catastrophe amid drastic water, food and power shortages.

Fresh attack on Kyiv

According to emergency services, apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, have been hit by shrapnel from artillery fire, wounding two people.

Kyiv was placed under curfew late on Tuesday, with its mayor speaking of a "difficult and dangerous moment."