Russia kicked out of UN Human Rights Council

The United Nations General Assembly has voted to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

The voting result was 93 in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions. It was the second ever suspension of a country from the council. Libya was the first, in 2011.

A draft of the resolution says the General Assembly may "suspend the rights of membership in the Human Rights Council of a member of the Council that commits gross and systematic violations of human rights."

The draft resolution adds that the council has "grave concern" regarding reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" and "violations of international humanitarian law" committed by the Russian Federation during its invasion of Ukraine.

The measure suspends Russia's membership in the Council and would launch a review of the matter if the UN deems it appropriate.

Russia had initially called on the UN to reject the US-led resolution to remove Moscow from the council.

“We … call on all those present here to really consider your decision and to vote against the attempt by Western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture,” Gennady Kuzmin said.

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the vote. “War criminals have no place in UN bodies aimed at protecting human rights. Grateful to all member states which supported the relevant UNGA resolution and chose the right side of history.”