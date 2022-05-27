International Criminal Court called to investigate killing of Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli military

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) and International Center of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) have been asked by the family of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and by journalist Ali Samoudi, to submit a new complaint to the International Criminal Court about the circumstances surrounding Shireen’s death and Ali’s shooting on 11 May 2022.

A long-time TV correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin.

Samoudi, who was present when Shireen was killed, was also shot in the shoulder, said he is able to provide crucial witness testimony with regards to his own shooting and the death of Shireen.

“There are strong grounds to believe that Shireen was killed, and Ali was shot, by Israeli armed forces. Both join a long list of journalists targeted by the Israeli armed forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the IFJ said.

The new complaint follows the April 2022 submission to the Court which requested the ICC Prosecutor launch an investigation into the systematic targeting, maiming and killing of journalists and destruction of media infrastructure in Palestine. Shireen was killed only days after the ICC prosecutor acknowledged receipt of the first complaint.

The group have retained leading lawyers from Bindmans LLP and Doughty Street Chambers to represent the victims at the ICC.

On 5 February 2021, the International Criminal Court ruled that its criminal jurisdiction extended to ‘the Situation in Palestine,’ and that its territorial scope covered allegations that occurred in ‘Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem’.

“This presents for the first time, a real opportunity for the accountability of Israel’s alleged policy of targeting journalists and could lead to a formal investigation by the ICC Prosecutor and potential prosecutions,” the IFJ said.

The April 2022 complaint details the systematic targeting of Palestinian journalists on behalf of four named victims – Ahmed Abu Hussein, Yaser Murtaja, Muath Amarneh and Nedal Eshtayeh – who were also killed or maimed by Israeli snipers while covering demonstrations in Gaza. All were wearing clearly marked PRESS vests at the time they were shot. The complaint also details the targeting of media infrastructure including the bombing of the Al-Shorouk and Al-Jawhara Towers in Gaza City in May 2021.

“Shireen’s family and Ali have trusted us to bring what happened to them to the attention of the International Criminal Court,” Tayab Ali, director of the ICJP and partner at Bindmans said.

“Shireen is not anonymous or a statistic. She was not a terrorist. She was one of us. She dedicated her life to one of the most important principles in a democracy - freedom of speech.”

Journalists like Shireen and Ali remain crucial in holding governments that violate international law to account. “Israel’s belligerent and excessive use of force has led to irreversible damage and the killing of innocent journalists,” said Tayab Ali. “This can no longer be allowed to continue. The international community’s inaction in the situation in Palestine is tantamount to complicity in violations of international law. We are determined in our legal work to reverse Israel’s ongoing impunity.”

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, said: “The targeting of journalists and media organisations in Palestine violates the right to life and freedom of expression. The brutal killing of Shireen Abu Akleh and all crimes against Palestinian journalists must be fully investigated. The time for justice is now. We are proud to work with PJS, ICJP, Bindmans and Doughty Street Chambers to seek to ensure those responsible for crimes against journalists are held accountable.”