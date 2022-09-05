Liz Truss is new UK Conservative leader

Liz Truss has edged out Rishi Sunak to become the new United Kingdom Conservative leader.

She succeeds Boris Johnson as new British Prime Minister, after the latter was forced out in July by a ministerial revolt over a string of scandals, just over two-and-a-half years after leading the Tories to a landslide victory at the 2019 election.

Sir Graham Brady made the announcement on Monday afternoon at a conference centre in Westminster. He said Truss won 81,326 votes compared to Sunak’s share of 60,399 votes.

Brady also announced a turnout of 82.6%.

Truss was the favourite to win the contest, with many putting her well ahead of her rival in the race to No.10 from the start.

She will be official sworn in as PM on Tuesday, when she travels to meet the Queen at Balmoral in Scotland.

During her leadership campaign, Truss said she plans to deliver £30bn in tax cuts through an emergency Budget later this month, arguing the UK's tax burden is behind sluggish growth.

Truss's expected chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, has argued her tax-cutting agenda will boost business investment and economic growth.