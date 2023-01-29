Novak Djokovic claims historic 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic made tennis history with a commanding victory over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, earning him a record-breaking 10th Australian Open title and putting him on equal footing with tennis great Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slam victories.

Despite a challenging match, particularly in a nail-biting second set, Djokovic rose to the occasion and dominated in crucial moments to secure the win, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

He now joins the ranks of tennis legends, with only Serena Williams holding more Grand Slam titles in the Open Era with 23.

The victory was a remarkable feat for Djokovic, who regained the crown that he was unable to defend last year after being deported from Australia due to a row over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He now returns to the world number one ranking and extends his unbeaten streak at Melbourne Park to an impressive 28 matches in the men's singles.

Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final, put up a tough fight, saving two match points, but ultimately came up short against the seasoned champion. The 24-year-old will have to wait for another opportunity to make his mark in the Grand Slam arena.

Djokovic was visibly emotional after the win, breaking into tears and crying under his towel when he returned to his seat. He turned to his team and family members, including his mother Dijana, to celebrate his historic achievement and showed his appreciation for their support with a heartfelt gesture pointing to his head and heart