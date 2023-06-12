Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian PM, dead at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the charismatic media tycoon-turned-politician, has died at the age of 86.

According to Italian media, Berlusconi died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

In April he was being treated for a lung infection at the same hospital. He was being kept in intensive care after suffering from chronic leukaemia.

The former Prime Minister of Italy and founder of the center-right Forza Italia party leaves behind a legacy that has left an indelible mark on the country's political landscape.

Berlusconi, born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, rose to prominence as the owner of Mediaset, one of Italy's largest media conglomerates, which encompassed television channels, publishing houses, and cinema production companies. His media empire helped catapult him into the political arena,first coming into office in 1994 and leading four governments until 2011.

Berlusconi's political career was not without controversy. He faced numerous legal battles and scandals throughout his tenure, including charges of tax fraud, corruption, and involvement with underage prostitution.

Nationalist Party pays tribute

The Nationalist Party expressed it condolences over the former Italian PM’s death, stating he was a friend of the country.

It said he led Italy in the years of major political change, and had always expressed his support for Malta accession to the European Union.