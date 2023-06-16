Pope Francis released from hospital, again

Pope Francis was released from Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Friday, where he was recovering following stomach surgery, after the medical intervention raised new worries about his health.

From a wheelchair, Pope Francis spoke to people gathered outside the hospital as he smiled and waved to those waiting to see him.

Soon after his release, Francis was spotted praying in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. After undergoing stomach surgery on Wednesday, Pope Francis remained at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. He had resumed his job from the hospital and will be returned to the Vatican after his discharge.

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican Press Office, stated on Thursday that medical professionals had reported that the Pope had "rested well during the night."

Francis has had a number of health concerns during his life, including colon surgery two years ago. After suffering from pneumonia as a young man, he had a portion of one lung removed. In 2019, he underwent cataract surgery at Rome's Clinic of Pius XI. He has also experienced persistent sciatica pain.

In the last year, he has relied on a cane or a wheelchair to help him with his knee problems. If Francis is medically incapacitated for an extended period of time, the Vatican may confront a constitutional problem.