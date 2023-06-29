France unrest: Mother of teen fatally shot by police leads march in Paris suburb

The mother of a 17-year-old boy, fatally shot by a police officer in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre during a traffic stop, is leading a march in same suburb as several protests erupted following the boy’s death.

The incident occurred when the teenager, identified as Nahel, refused to comply with a routine traffic stop. However, a police officer opened fire on the boy, eventually killing him.

As the investigation progresses, the police officer has been placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide, intensifying the scrutiny surrounding the incident.

The repercussions of Nahel's death have reverberated throughout France, with protests escalating across the nation.

In response to the mounting unrest, authorities announced the deployment of 40,000 police officers to maintain order during the protests.

However, the demonstrations have been marred by violence, leading to the arrest of at least 180 individuals.

France's Interior Minister reported that 170 officers have been injured during the two nights of unrest, further exacerbating tensions.

As the mother leads the march in Nanterre, French media outlets have reported a sense of apprehension among those planning to attend the demonstration, fearing a potential escalation of violence.

The shooting ignited deep-seated concerns over police brutality and the disproportionate use of force in certain communities.

Notably, Nahel hailed from a French-Algerian family, as revealed by a neighbor speaking to Reuters news agency. This revelation, combined with data analysis, suggests a pattern of police-related fatalities primarily affecting individuals of black or Arab descent during traffic stops since 2017.

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken notice of the situation, convening a crisis meeting to address the mounting tensions and expressing his condemnation of the violence.

He deemed the clashes on the streets "unjustifiable" and called for an urgent resolution to prevent further tragedy and restore peace within the community.