Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76

Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passed away at the age of 76, French media reported on Sunday.

Recognised for her remarkable talent and her intimate connection with musician Serge Gainsbourg, Birkin captivated audiences and became a style icon during the late 1960s and 1970s.

Born in London, she achieved fame through her French singing career and eventually settled in France during the 1970s.

Her professional and personal partnership with Gainsbourg, who passed away in 1991, catapulted her to international fame with their renowned duet, "Je t'aime... moi non plus."

The song was recorded in 1968, a few months after they met on the set of the film "Slogan."

Despite their separation after 12 years together, the pair maintained a close friendship, with Gainsbourg continuing to compose songs for Birkin.

Birkin and Gainsbourg shared a daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who has made a name for herself as an accomplished actress and singer.

Jane Birkin's influence extended beyond her artistic collaborations; she even inspired the renowned Hermès Birkin designer handbag.

BFMTV reported that Birkin was discovered at her home in Paris by her caregiver.

In addition to her musical endeavours, Birkin showcased her talent in various films throughout her career.

She starred in the 1966 crime comedy "Kaleidoscope," the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile," and the 1982 mystery film "Evil Under the Sun."

In 2016, Birkin graced the screen one last time in the Oscar-nominated short film "La femme et le TGV," announcing that it would be her final role in film.