Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

A plane carrying notorious warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner group launched a failed coup against president Vladimir Putin in June, has crashed on a flight from Moscow to St Petersburg.

All 10 people on the plane, including three crew members, died in the crash, Russia’s emergency ministry said, according to state newswire RIA Novosti.

Russian officials said a man with Prigozhin’s name was among the passengers, without elaborating further.

The jet is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, who is believed to have been on board the flight, shared his first video address since his aborted June mutiny just two days ago.

The mercenary chief - who was sent to Belarus in the aftermath of his march on Moscow - released footage of himself speaking while wearing camouflage and holding a rifle.

It is believed from the footage that Prigozhin was in Africa, and he also spoke about Russia making the continent "free".

The video, shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group, was the first video address Prigozhin has shared since he marched his mercenaries towards Moscow in late June.