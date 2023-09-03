Tragedy strikes at famous Burning Man Festival: death under investigation, thousands stranded

Tragedy struck the renowned Burning Man festival as authorities are now investigating a reported death while relentless rain continues to pummel the area, leaving thousands of attendees stranded.

The roads leading in and out of the Nevada desert have been forced to close due to the severe flooding, and festivalgoers are urgently advised to conserve their supplies of food and water while seeking shelter.

The police have confirmed the passing of an individual "during this rain event," though they have not yet provided any additional details.

"Over the past 24 hours, persistent rainfall has created a dire situation that necessitated a complete halt to vehicle movement on the playa. Furthermore, we anticipate more rainfall in the coming days, and conditions are not expected to improve sufficiently to permit vehicle access to the playa," stated The US Bureau of Land Management, the agency responsible for managing the land on which the event is held.

The state of Nevada experienced widespread heavy rainfall on Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flash flood warnings extending until Monday morning.

Black Rock City, the home of the Burning Man festival, was not spared from the deluge, with organisers estimating that more than half an inch of rain fell overnight.

Burning Man is a unique celebration of self-expression, culminating in the symbolic burning of a towering 40-foot effigy.

Its origins can be traced back to the incineration of an eight-foot wooden "man" on San Francisco's Baker Beach in 1986, which eventually evolved into an annual gathering in the Black Rock Desert.

This year's event commenced on August 27th and is scheduled to continue until September 4th, despite the challenging weather conditions.