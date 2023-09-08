Storm Daniel: Torrential rain devastates Greece

Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stated that Greeks are facing "a very unequal battle" with nature in the wake of recent torrential rain which has displaced countless families across the country.

Rescuers are working to rescue hundreds of people who are still trapped in central Greece after Storm Daniel buried communities and claimed seven lives.

Thessaly, a flat region in central Greece, was submerged by up to 800mm of rainfall in a single day, which is more rain than is typically received in an entire year.

When rescuers are able to access more of the submerged districts, there are worries the death toll may rise. A 69-year-old man was discovered in Volos on Friday as the seventh flood casualty.

Storm Daniel also left its mark on Greek food supply, as it devastated swathes of square metres of crops.

Larissa, a city of 150,000 people, is the most recent to be affected by the storm, as the River Pineios has burst its banks in parts of its suburbs.

Greek officials have issued eviction orders for inhabitants of the city's surrounding area.