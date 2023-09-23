Armenian community condemns Azeri aggression in Artsakh, appeals for Malta's support

The Armenian community of Malta is standing united in solemn condemnation of the “reprehensible act of aggression” perpetrated against the Armenian population of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) by Azerbaijan.

“In a disturbing breach of international norms and the sanctity of human life, the Azerbaijani state, under the autocratic leadership of President Aliyev, has launched a full-scale military offensive against the innocent people of Artsakh. This heinous act of aggression unfolded against the backdrop of a protracted and agonizing blockade that had ensnared the region for over nine months, exacerbating the suffering of its civilian population,” the community said.

On Tuesday Azerbaijan launched a major attack into the ethnic-Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh, killing at least 200 people and wounding over 400.

Emulating Vladimir Putin's words vis-a-vis Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said that this was an “anti-terrorist” campaign in the region.

Artsakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan and which has been the cause of two wars between the neighbors in the past three decades, most recently in 2020.

In December Azerbaijani troops blockaded the Lachin corridor in December, cutting off the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and preventing the import of food to its roughly 120,000 inhabitants.

In August the community held a peaceful demonstration in front of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, calling for the opening of the Lachin Corridor.

“In this time of crisis, Armenians of Malta earnestly appeal for the support of Maltese authorities in international forums such as the United Nations, the European Parliament, and the Council of Europe,” the community said.

It appealed to the Maltese authorities to consider imposing sanctions against President Aliyev and those who support his regime, as well as those complicit in these “grave crimes against humanity”.

“Armenians of Malta express their deepest condolences to the victims of this tragedy and extend their heartfelt solidarity to the people of Artsakh during this dark hour.”

Separatists agree on a ceasefire

Nagorno-Karabakh separatists were expected to lay down their arms on Saturday under an agreement reached with the Azerbaijan government.

Moscow confirmed that the rebels had surrendered the first weapons on Friday and that the process is expected to continue through the weekend, with the help of Russian peacekeepers.

Speaking during a government meeting in the capital Yerevan on Friday, the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said Armenia would welcome ethnic Armenians who lived in the breakaway region but mass resettlement would only happen if it became impossible for Karabakh Armenians to remain there.

On Thursday Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan made a statement at the UN Security Council emergency meeting, calling the operation an “unprovoked and well-planned military attack by Azerbaijan”.

“Azerbaijan unleashed yet another large-scale offensive against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, in blatant violation of the international law and Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020,” Mirzoyan said.

“The intensity and cruelty of the offensive makes it clear that the intention is to finalize ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

He said that more than ten thousand persons became forcibly displaced and that people are still starving due to the severe shortages of food imposed by the ongoing blockade.

Mirzoyan said that when Armenia called again for an urgent session in August 2023, warning about the fragile security and humanitarian situation, the UN Council failed to react adequately.

Amongst his appeals to the Security Council, he mentioned the immediate deployment of an interagency mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, the return of displaced persons, the immediate restoration of vital supplies, and the immediate opening of the Lachin corridor.