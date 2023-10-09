Gozitan-Australian ‘Lambo Guy’ lottery business being investigated

The lottery business of Adrian ‘Lambo Guy’ Portelli, who recently came to Malta with the prestigious McLaren P1, is being investigated by Australian gambling regulators over allegations it breached gambling laws.

Portelli is an Australian entrepreneur of Gozitan heritage, and recently made headlines after visiting the Maltese islands with his supercar McLaren P1. Back in April, he also made headlines for buying Melbourne’s most expensive apartment – a double-storey penthouse worth €23.2 million.

In 2018, Portelli founded LMCT+, a promotions and giveaway. The company conducts regular giveaways, with members getting entry into the draw for a monthly subscription fee.

But now, the Herald Sun reports that gambling regulators in Victoria and South Australia are investigating LMCT+ for potential gambling law breaches.

Portelli told the Herald Sun that he has nothing to hide from the investigation. “I pay six figures every week in tax, I’m happy to pay my tax. You can’t be this public and not have everything in order.”

According to the Herald Sun, LMCT+ operates through a loophole by describing the business as a trade promotion, and not a raffle. While it operates as a subscription to a buyers club, its marketing centres heavily on the fact that participants are entered into 10 lottery entries each month.

MaltaToday has reached out to Portelli for comment.