Pope Francis makes urgent plea for a halt to the Gaza conflict

Pope Francis has made an urgent plea for a halt to the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, calling for humanitarian aid and help for all the injured.

"I keep thinking about the grave situation in Palestine and Israel where many people have lost their life. I pray you to stop in the name of god, cease the fire," he said to crowds in St Peter's Square after his weekly Angelus prayer.

"I hope that all will be done to avoid the conflict from widening, that the injured will be rescued and aid will arrive to the population of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is very grave," he said.

He renewed his calls for a ceasefire and for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its attacks on 7 October.

"Let's think about the children, all the children involved in this war, like in Ukraine and in other conflicts, their future is being killed," Pope Francis said.

The Pope had already called for the creation of humanitarian corridors and has said a two-state solution was needed to put an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

It is reported that at least 9,770 Palestinians, including 4,800 children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, following the attacks by Hamas, in which 1,400 Israelis were killed and 240 taken hostage.